New Jersey’s first pediatric coronavirus death reported in 4-year-old child, officials say

A 4-year-old child in New Jersey has died after contracting the novel coronavirus, marking the state’s first pediatric death related to COVID-19, officials announced late last week.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced the death on Friday during his daily press briefing.

“We’ve lost another blessed life,” Murphy said, according to NJ.com. “In this case, it’s unfathomable that it’s a 4-year-old.”

The child, who was not identified, had an underlying medical condition, officials said, though they did provide any additional details.

Murphy and Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli declined to say if the child had developed a rare inflammatory condition that may be linked to COVID-19 infections in children. In neighboring New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that three young children in the state have died after being hospitalized with the rare Kawasaki disease-like illness.

As of Monday, New Jersey has reported more than 130,000 cases of COVID-19, according to official estimates.