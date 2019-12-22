New Jersey girl, 4, saves mom by calling 911 during medical emergency: 'She is a superhero!'

A 4-year-old girl from Somerset, N.J., is being hailed a hero after she quickly called emergency officials, helped police into her locked home and took care of her younger siblings after her mother suddenly collapsed.

Around 8 a.m. on Dec. 6, Isla Glaser was home with her mother, Haley Glaser, and her 2-year-old sister and 1-year-old twin brothers when her mother passed out. Isla attempted to wake her, but couldn’t, and that ultimately prompted her to call 911.

“My mommy [fell] down. She can’t talk,” Isla told the dispatcher during the call, which was obtained by NBC 4 New York.

The dispatcher then asked Isla if her mother was sleeping and other questions like if her mom’s eyes were open or if Isla could wake her up. Isla even told the dispatcher that her mother had been home sick with a fever before she passed out.

The 4-year-old told the dispatcher she was home with her siblings and even attempted to quiet her family’s barking dogs at one point.

“Okay, I’ll let you know when they’re there. Stay on the line with me until then,” the dispatcher said.

Emergency officials quickly arrived — but the door to the family’s home was locked. Carefully following their instructions, Isla dragged a chair over to the door so she could reach the lock and let them inside.

After first responders were inside the home, Isla “helped to keep her younger siblings calm and assured them that everything would be OK,” the Franklin Township Police Department—Somerset County said on Facebook. She even made them breakfast, according to NBC 4 New York.

Haley Glaser was taken to a local hospital, where she remained for four days before she was released. No other details on her health were provided.

Isla was celebrated as a little “superhero” on Wednesday when she met with the officers and dispatchers who helped her during the emergency.

“Today we got to commend Isla for the great job she did calling 9-1-1 to get her mom help. It was amazing to see news outlets from all over the region come out to celebrate this amazing young lady!” the police department wrote on Facebook.