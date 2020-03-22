New Jersey coronavirus victim who died was in his 30s, officials say as state death toll hits 11

Officials in New Jersey said one of the state’s 11 COVID-19-related fatalities involves a man in his 30s from Essex County. Another death involved a man in his 50s from Bergen County, while four more of the victims are associated with a long-term care facility in the state.

Nine of out 11 victims had underlying health issues, including hypertension and diabetes, according to the commissioner of the state’s health department, Judy Persichilli. The other two are still under investigation.

ITALY'S CORONAVIRUS DEATH TOLL RISES BY MORE THAN 600 IN A SINGLE DAY

There are now 890 cases of the novel coronavirus in the state. The updated count and details surrounding the victims were announced in a press conference on Friday held by N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy.

“We are going to get through this and I say that unequivocally,” Murphy said. “And we are going to get through this together.”

Murphy said 600 people were tested for COVID-19 on Friday as drive-through testing became available to residents.

“The number of positive tests are rising due to expanding testing capability due to private labs,” he said, adding that all testing co-pays will be waived.