New Jersey confirms first coronavirus death

Officials in New Jersey announced on Tuesday the state’s first novel coronavirus-related death in a resident. The death involves a male in his 60s from Bergen County, but no other information regarding the resident was immediately available.

“We are sad to report the first death in a case of COVID-19 in New Jersey,” a press release from New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said. “Our prayers are with the family during this difficult time. We remain vigilant to doing all we can — across all levels of government — to protect the people of New Jersey.”

More information pertaining to the case was expected to be discussed at a press briefing scheduled for later on Tuesday.

New Jersey has reported 11 cases of COVID-19, although it was not clear if the man who died was among that number. At least 29 other deaths related to the coronavirus outbreak have been reported in the U.S.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.