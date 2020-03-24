New Hampshire sees first coronavirus death

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Officials in New Hampshire early this week announced the state’s first death related to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Officials with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) in a Monday news release said the patient, of Hillsborough County, was a male over the age of 60 who had “multiple underlying health issues.” No further details were provided.

“We express our sympathies to this person’s family and friends,” state health officials said.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

To date, 101 people in the state have been diagnosed with COVID-19, including 23 new cases announced in Monday’s press release. At least 11 people diagnosed with virus have been hospitalized in New Hampshire, officials said.

As of Tuesday morning, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 387,382 people across 169 countries and territories, resulting in over 16,113 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying over 46,450 illnesses and at least 593 deaths. More than 176 people in the U.S. have recovered. Check out the state-by-state breakdown here.