New drug helps patients lose nearly 25% of body weight in early trials

An experimental weight-loss medication was shown to help people lose nearly 25% of their body weight in early-stage 1a/2b trials.

The drug, amycretin — developed by Novo Nordisk — works by replicating two hunger hormones — amylin, which regulates appetite and creates a feeling of fullness, and glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1), the same hormone that is used in Ozempic and Wegovy to suppress appetite and boost insulin secretion.

“Amycretin is the first treatment to harness the two distinct biological pathways stimulated by amylin and GLP-1 in a single molecule,” Martin Holst Lange, executive vice president and head of development at Novo Nordisk, previously said in a statement sent to Fox News Digital.

In the study, which included 125 overweight or obese adults, participants who received weekly injections of amycretin lost more weight than those who took a placebo, according to a press release from Novo Nordisk.

Those who got the highest doses (up to 60 mg) lost up to 24.3% pounds after 36 weeks, compared to just 1.1% for the placebo group, per the release.

A previous phase 1 trial of the oral (pill) version of amycretin also showed that treatment was “safe and tolerable,” with an “observed reduction in body weight” compared to placebo, the company stated.

Taking the pill once a day led to around 10% weight loss, and those who doubled the dose lost 13%.

Another benefit the researchers highlighted is that people taking amycretin did not appear to hit a “weight-loss plateau,” continuing to shed pounds as long as they took it.

“The lack of weight loss plateauing indicates the possibility of achieving further weight reductions with extended treatment,” Agnes Gasoirek, a senior clinical pharmacology specialist at Novo Nordisk, wrote in the phase 1 study findings.

Novo Nordisk presented the latest findings at the American Diabetes Association in Chicago on June 22; they were also published in the medical journal Lancet.

“We are pleased with the promising results of amycretin and the feedback from regulatory authorities and are excited to advance both subcutaneous and oral versions of this molecule into phase 3 development for weight management,” said Martin Holst Lange, executive vice president for Development at Novo Nordisk, in the release.

“These results reflect our robust pipeline in obesity, [and] our focus on progressing scientific innovation and expanding the range of options available to patients and healthcare professionals.”

The most common side effects of amycretin, similar to other GLP-1s, were gastrointestinal symptoms — primarily nausea, vomiting and decreased appetite.

Adverse events were “mild to moderate” in severity, according to researchers. More frequent doses resulted in greater side effects.

It’s important to monitor these side effects closely, experts advise, as GI issues are common among patients with obesity.

“While the initial weight-loss outcomes are indeed encouraging, further studies are needed to ensure that the therapeutic benefits consistently outweigh the potential risks, especially with long-term administration,” Dr. Christine Ren-Fielding, director and chief of bariatric surgery at the NYU Langone Weight Management Program, previously told Fox News Digital.

While GLP-1-based drugs — including this new experimental pill — may show promising results, Ren-Fielding, who was not involved in the study, emphasized that they’re “not a cure-all for obesity.”

“Obesity is a chronic, multifactorial disease that requires a comprehensive, long-term approach,” she said at the time.

“Pharmacological treatments can play a significant role in managing the condition, but they are often most effective when combined with other interventions.”

Next, Novo Nordisk plans to prepare for phase 3 trials of the medication, in both oral and injectable forms, for the management of obesity.