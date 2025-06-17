New COVID variant may cause ‘razor blade throat’ — here’s what to know

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new COVID-19 variant called NB.1.8.1 could account for up to one-third of cases, according to health officials.

One hallmark of this latest strain is a symptom some people are calling “razor blade throat.”

The variant — informally referred to as “Nimbus” — made up an estimated 37% of cases in the U.S. during a two-week period ending June 7, as stated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Nimbus appears to be more easily transmissible, but not more virulent, meaning it doesn’t generally make people sicker than other variants, Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel told Fox News Digital.

What is razor blade throat?

“Many of the COVID subvariants have a characteristic feature,” Siegel said, noting that Nimbus has been known to cause a “razor-sharp” sore throat.

Patients have been reporting extremely painful sore throats, with some comparing the sensation to swallowing razor blades or glass.

Kenneth Perry, MD, an ER physician in South Carolina, agrees that the predominant symptoms of each COVID strain have changed and morphed.

“With some variants, fever and body aches were more prominent, where other strains had almost no symptoms at all,” he told Fox News Digital. “With the new variant, it appears that the sore throat is yet again a prominent symptom.”

The sore throat is caused by the direct infection of the cells of the throat, causing irritation, according to Perry.

There has been a recent spike in searches for “razor blade throat COVID” and other similar phrases, per Google Trends.

One user on Reddit stated that “razor blade throat” is an accurate description of their symptoms.

“I knew it, that is exactly how [I] described it to people. Like swallowing razor blades or shards of glass,” the user wrote.

“Nothing helped. It was absolutely excruciating.”

Another Reddit user wrote that they had COVID four times, and each time, they experienced sharp, painful throat irritation.

Other causes

An intense sore throat does not necessarily mean COVID is to blame, nor is it an entirely new symptom.

Pharyngitis — the medical term for a sore throat — can have a variety of causes. Bacterial infections, allergies and acid reflux can all contribute to throat pain, experts say.

“Pharyngitis, or sore throat, is a common finding with many viral infections,” Perry told Fox News Digital. “Although roughly 20% of sore throats are caused by certain bacteria, most are caused by viruses such as COVID.”

Treatment for throat pain will depend on the cause, which is why it’s important to consult a healthcare professional for a medical diagnosis, doctors agree.

Treatment for pharyngitis is typically a mix of classic remedies and medicine, according to Perry.

“Honey is the treatment of choice for sore throat and cough,” he told Fox News Digital. “Anti-inflammatory medications such as ibuprofen or naproxen are also helpful to improve symptoms.”

Bacterial infections may require antibiotics, while treatment for acid reflux could be as simple as an over-the-counter antacid.

“Patients may have difficulty keeping up with hydration or even trouble taking medicine to help their symptoms due to the pain in their throat, which can cause them to be dehydrated,” Perry cautioned.

“Gargling a mixture that’s ½ teaspoon of salt per 1 cup of water can ease inflammation and irritation in your throat,” according to Cleveland Clinic.

Siegel added that sucking on lozenges, gargling, staying hydrated and numbing the throat can all help to soothe symptoms.