New COVID-19 variant discovered in France

The French health ministry said in a statement Monday that health officials in the country identified a new coronavirus variant that is not believed to be more deadly than earlier mutations.

Reuters reported that the variant was found inside a hospital in Lannion.

Disease experts have been warning about COVID-19 variants and the threats that they pose when it comes to controlling the virus.

Earlier this month, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said she is concerned about the virus’ variants and said the recent ground the country made in combating the disease could be lost.