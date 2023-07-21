New Alzheimer’s drug ‘astounds’ patients, AI manages daily health and experts say aspartame is safe
‘NEW HOPE’ – Two Ohio patients share how the new Alzheimer’s drug has kept them “fully functional.” Continue reading…
EYE ON BRAIN HEALTH -Vision problems could point to dementia risk, study finds. Continue reading…
HIGH-TECH HEALTH – Here’s how a new app is helping seniors stay on top of their prescriptions and vitals. Continue reading…
AI ON THE MAP – Find out which counties have the highest Alzheimer’s prevalence. Continue reading…
HEAD IN THE GAME – Ohio law requires coaches to get mental health training. Continue reading…
NOT SO SWEET – Industry experts defend aspartame after cancer risk warning. Continue reading…
DIG INTO HEALTH – Gardening can boost mental and physical well-being, experts say. Continue reading…
‘DENTISTS’ DREAM’ -Experimental medicine in Japan could regrow teeth. Continue reading…
‘SLEEP DIVORCE’ – Some couples are retreating to separate beds. Continue reading…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)