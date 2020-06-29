Nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken nuggets recalled over rubber contamination concerns

Heads up, consumers: a Texas-based company is recalling nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken nuggets over concerns the products are contaminated with a rubber material.

Pilgrim’s Pride, of Waco, is recalling some 59,800 pounds of fully cooked chicken breast nugget products because the products may be contaminated with “flexible rubber material,” according to an announcement from the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Sunday.

The frozen ready-to-eat nuggets, which have a “Best-By” date of May 6, 2021, were distributed to retailers in four states: Arizona, Idaho, Oregon and Texas. Consumers can find the lot code of 0127 and establishment number “P-20728” printed on the retail package.

“The problem was discovered after the firm received a consumer complaint reporting rubber pieces in the chicken breast nuggets product,” officials said.

To date, no one has reported being sickened by the chicken nuggets, but officials are encouraging anyone who has this product in their freezer to discard it or return it to the place of purchase.

Anyone with questions regarding the recall can contact Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation at 800-321-1470.