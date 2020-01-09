Nearly 500 Seattle students without updated vaccinations barred from class: officials

Nearly 500 students in Seattle were barred from class on Wednesday over outdated vaccination records, according to a Seattle Public School official.

Speaking to The Seattle Times, district superintendent Denise Huneau said as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the first day of school following winter break, an estimated 565 students in the district did not have the correct vaccination records in order to attend class. That number dropped to 476 by the late afternoon.

Those without the proper paperwork were required to stay in a room with staff members until their parents or guardians could come and pick them up. Any missed days over outdated immunizations records will be counted as unexcused absences, the district previously said, noting they will be marked as excused only after updated records are submitted.

The Seattle Public School District is comprised of 50,000 students and 104 schools. Overall, less than 1 percent of school district students were barred from class.

The requirements are in light of a recent Washington State law that does away with any personal and/or philosophical exemptions to the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. The legislation, which went into effect over the summer, “also requires that students are fully vaccinated, be in the process of completing immunizations or have a signed Certificate of Exemption (religious or medical exemption) in order to attend school,” according to the district.