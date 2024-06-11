Mushroom-infused ‘microdosing’ chocolate bars are sending people to the hospital, prompting investigation: FDA

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning consumers about a mushroom-infused chocolate bar that has reportedly sent some people to the hospital.

The FDA released an advisory message about Diamond Shruumz “microdosing” chocolate bars on June 7. The chocolate bars contain a “proprietary nootropics blend” that is said to give a “relaxed euphoric experience without psilocybin,” according to its website.

“The FDA and CDC, in collaboration with America’s Poison Centers and state and local partners, are investigating a series of illnesses associated with eating Diamond Shruumz-brand Microdosing Chocolate Bars,” the FDA’s website reads.

“Do not eat, sell, or serve Diamond Shruumz-Brand Microdosing Chocolate Bars,” the site warns. “FDA’s investigation is ongoing.”

“Microdosing” is a practice where one takes a very small amount of psychedelic drugs with the intent of increasing productivity, inspiring creativity and boosting mood. According to Diamond Shruumz’s website, the brand said its products help achieve “a subtle, sumptuous experience and a more creative state of mind.”

“We’re talkin’ confections with a kick,” the brand said. “So if you like mushroom chocolate bars and want to mingle with some microdosing, check us out. We just might change how you see the world.”

But government officials warn that the products have caused seizures in some consumers and vomiting in others.

“People who became ill after eating Diamond Shruumz-brand Microdosing Chocolate Bars reported a variety of severe symptoms including seizures, central nervous system depression (loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness), agitation, abnormal heart rates, hyper/hypotension, nausea, and vomiting,” the FDA reported.

Six people reportedly experienced such severe reactions that they sought medical care.

“All eight people have reported seeking medical care; six have been hospitalized,” the FDA’s press release said. “No deaths have been reported.”

Diamond Shruumz says on its website that its products are not necessarily psychedelic. Although the chocolate is marketed as promising a psilocybin-like experience, there is no psilocybin in it.

“There is no presence of psilocybin, amanita or any scheduled drugs, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience,” the website claims. “Rest assured, our treats are not only free from psychedelic substances but our carefully crafted ingredients still offer an experience.”

“This allows you to indulge in a uniquely crafted blend designed for your pleasure and peace of mind.”

Officials warn consumers to keep the products out of the reach of minors, as kids and teens may be tempted to eat the chocolate bars.

“This product may appeal to children and teenagers as it is marketed as a candy,” the FDA advises. “Parents and caregivers should consider discussing the information in this advisory with their children and take extra care to avoid this product being consumed by younger people.”

The FDA and CDC are actively investigating the products.

Fox News Digital reached out to Diamond Shruumz for comment, but did not hear back.

