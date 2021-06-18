Murphy says NJ hits COVID-19 vaccination goal

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday the state hit a vaccination goal with 4.7 million people fully protected against COVID-19.

“We are proud to announce that we have now exceeded our initial goal and with 12 days to go before our self-appointed deadline,” Murphy said at a briefing. “We have officially crossed 4.7 million fully vaccinated individuals in the Department of Health’s count, and by the way, we are not close to stopping.”

State data indicate 4,499,684 individuals are fully vaccinated, plus another 248,347 estimated, equating to over 4.7 million fully vaccinated people amid a population of roughly 9.2 million. New Jersey has administered more than 9.9 million doses.

A seven-day average of New Jersey’s daily infections suggests the state logged 250 cases by June 17, a figure relatively stable since late May, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

“We’ve now seen a dramatic decline in cases, hospitalizations and thankfully deaths,” said Judy Persichilli, New Jersey Health Commissioner, adding that the Department of Health is sending vaccine ambassadors to high-risk counties next week to work with elected officials and community leaders to further push the vaccination drive.

Murphy said the state’s mega-sites “are winding down efforts,” having administered over 2 million doses, fully vaccinating nearly 1 million people.

“Let’s make no mistake, this is not the end, this is not mission accomplished,” Murphy said. “We need to keep stepping up to the plate to get vaccinated. As I’ve said, we no longer have a pandemic among the vaccinated, we have a pandemic among the unvaccinated.”