Mourning Liam Payne: Celebrity deaths can cause very real grief, experts say

The tragic loss of pop singer Liam Payne has caused a wave of grief among his fanbase.

Payne, 31, one of five members of the British boy band One Direction, died on Wednesday after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

His death was a shock for fans, who shared countless messages of sorrow and heartbreak on social media and gathered at tributes around the world.

As the loss of a celebrity can bring a range of emotions, experts confirm that the feelings of mourning and grief are very real, even if there is no personal relationship.

Heather Hagen, a licensed mental health clinician and executive director of outpatient services at Newport Healthcare in Los Angeles, told Fox News Digital that celebrities can have a major impact on fans’ lives through their work, “which can create a sense of connection.”

“So, the emotions you are feeling are valid,” she confirmed.

“With media, it can sometimes feel like we really know a celebrity, and the thought of them no longer being there is difficult to deal with, even though we may never have actually met them.”

With an artist like Payne in particular, Hagen said the nostalgia some fans have after growing up listening to One Direction’s music may intensify the impact of his death.

“These fans might reflect on memories tied to the celebrity’s music and the joy those moments brought to them growing up,” she said.

People in younger generations – namely Gen Z and younger millennials – could be more impacted by Payne’s death, the expert suggested, since he was “still a young man and active in his career.”

“This may be the first celebrity death they are encountering, which might create more emotion than for someone of an older demographic,” Hagen said.

People processing the loss of a celebrity should allow themselves to experience the full range of feelings associated with grief, including anger, sadness and nostalgia, she advised.

Hagen also recommends practicing self-care and focusing on tasks that promote happiness, like spending time with loved ones or enjoying a favorite hobby.

“Listening to Liam and One Direction’s music may be cathartic at this time,” she said.

It’s common for celebrity deaths to trigger feelings associated with past tragedies, Hagen noted.

“The feelings we experience may be attached to previous pain that we still carry with us,” she said.

“Seek professional support if your feelings become too intense or interfere with daily life,” the expert advised. “They can help you process your grief in a healthy way.”

Sharing your feelings with friends and fellow fans can also be a helpful coping mechanism, according to Hagen.

“Sharing your favorite memories of them can help create a sense of connection,” she said. “Discussing your thoughts can provide comfort and help you feel less alone in your grief.”

Los Angeles-based grief specialist David Kessler reiterated that talking about the tragedy is an important step in processing the sudden loss of a celebrity —or the loss of anyone who is loved or admired.

Talking about the loss is not only helpful for those who are grieving, but it also honors the person who died, Kessler noted in a previous interview with Fox News Digital.

“Public grief is real grief,” he said.

“Public figures are part of our lives — they remind us of who we are and, sometimes, who we want to be.”