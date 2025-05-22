Most Americans hit the snooze button every morning — here’s why it could be bad for your health

More than half of sleep sessions end with the snooze button, with people sneaking in an extra 11 minutes on average, a new study reveals — but experts say it may not be a good idea.

Researchers from Mass General Brigham analyzed data from the Sleep Cycle app, which included sleep habits from more than 21,000 people globally.

Among the more than three million sleep sessions tracked, nearly 56% ended with the snooze button.

The heaviest users of the snooze button — who used it for more than 80% of the mornings included in the study — slept an average of 20 extra minutes.

These heaviest snoozers were also shown to have “more erratic sleep schedules” than those who used the snooze button less often, the researchers found.

The snooze button was more likely to be used on weekdays and less so on Saturdays and Sundays.

The findings were published in the journal Scientific Reports.

The problem with snoozing

“Unfortunately, the snooze alarm disrupts some of the most important stages of sleep,” said lead author Rebecca Robbins, PhD, in the Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, in a press release.

“The hours just before waking are rich in rapid eye movement sleep. Hitting the snooze alarm will interrupt these critical stages of sleep and typically only offer light sleep in between snooze alarms.”

“Snoozing feels good, but effectively results in less sleep.”

It’s common for people to feel grogginess upon waking up, called “sleep inertia,” which can make the snooze button tempting, according to Dr. David Kuhlmann, spokesperson for the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and medical director of sleep medicine at Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia, Missouri.

“While hitting snooze may make it easier for some to wake up, it’s not recommended,” Kuhlmann, who wasn’t involved in the study, told Fox News Digital. “Falling back to sleep for just a few extra minutes disrupts your sleep cycle, which can impact your mood and energy throughout the day.”

Alex Dimitriu, MD, a board-certified psychiatrist and sleep medicine doctor and founder of Menlo Park Psychiatry & Sleep Medicine in California, agreed that hitting the snooze button is disruptive to one’s rest.

“Snoozing feels good, but effectively results in less sleep,” Dimitriu, who also did not participate in the research, told Fox News Digital.

“Snoozing specifically impacts REM sleep or dream sleep, which happens most in the morning hours.”

REM (rapid eye movement) sleep has wide-ranging benefits, according to the expert — including that it helps regulate emotions by repeating past events and preparing for the future.

“There is evidence that our brains get emotionally calibrated during REM sleep — so it matters a lot,” Dimitriu added.

Tips for skipping the snooze

“When the alarm goes off, we should feel ready to start our day,” Dr. Stephen Carstensen, a dentist and sleep expert in Washington, told Fox News Digital.

It’s as simple as breaking the habit, noted Cartensen, who wasn’t part of the MGB study.

“Habits are changed by determination, which is always easy to say, hard to do,” he said. “Just don’t do it, and soon the habit is gone.”

If someone feels like they need those extra minutes, however, the expert suggests thinking about what might need to change.

“Maybe you aren’t going to bed early enough, or sleep quality suffers from snoring or other breathing problems,” he said. “You might have another sleep problem or a bed partner who keeps you from getting good sleep.”

“The issue isn’t really the snooze button, but why you need it.”

To optimize sleep and feel rested the next day, experts recommend setting the alarm for the latest possible time and getting out of bed when it goes off the first time.

“Most people use the snooze button either because they go to bed too late or because an early-morning wake time does not line up with their natural sleep cycle,” Dimitriu said.

“The issue isn’t really the snooze button, but why you need it.”

In both cases, he recommends adhering to a consistent sleep schedule that you can stick to, with “regular(ish)” bedtimes and wake times.

“It also helps to put down shiny, colorful screens full of interesting information in the hour before bed,” Dimitriu added. “You need to slow down to get sleepy, or you won’t get sleepy.”

“I tell my patients ‘tech off at 10’ — dimming the lights and reading a book helps a lot.”

Kuhlmann recommends that people keep their phones across the room at night to force them to get out of bed when the alarm goes off.

“If you’re hitting snooze regularly, it could be a sign that you aren’t getting enough or good-quality sleep,” he noted. “To improve your sleep, prioritize healthy sleep habits, like keeping a consistent bedtime, avoiding large meals and alcohol before bed, and aiming for at least seven or more hours of sleep per night.”

If someone is still overly reliant on the snooze button even after improving sleep habits, it may be a sign of unrefreshing sleep from an underlying disorder, Kuhlmann warned.

“In that case, speak with your healthcare provider, who may refer you to an AASM-accredited sleep center for treatment.”