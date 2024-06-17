More people sent to hospital as mushroom-infused ‘microdosing’ chocolate faces ongoing FDA probe

“Microdosing” chocolate bars designed to give consumers “peace of mind” have sent more and more people to hospitals, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently reported.

The FDA published an initial advisory message about Diamond Shruumz, a company that produces “microdosing” chocolate bars and gummies, on June 7. At the time, six people who had consumed the products were hospitalized.

The FDA now reports that at least 10 people have been hospitalized after eating the products. An additional two people sought medical care but were not hospitalized.

“Do not eat, sell, or serve Diamond Shruumz-Brand Microdosing Chocolate Bars,” the FDA’s site warns.

“[The] FDA is working to determine the cause of these illnesses and is considering the appropriate next steps,” the statement added. “More information will be provided as it becomes available.”

The products are distributed nationally. The FDA’s website said hospitalizations were reported in Alabama, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, South Carolina and Pennsylvania. Four hospitalizations were recorded in Arizona, and two were reported in Indiana.

The consumers who ate the “microdosing” products experienced “severe” symptoms, officials reported.

“People who became ill after eating Diamond Shruumz-brand Microdosing Chocolate Bars reported a variety of severe symptoms including seizures, central nervous system depression (loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness), agitation, abnormal heart rates, hyper/hypotension, nausea, and vomiting,” the FDA says.

“Microdosing” is when drug users take a minuscule amount of hallucinogenic drugs to increase creativity and boost their mood without having a psychedelic trip. Even though the Diamond Shruumz products are marketed as “microdosing,” the company reports that its products have no psilocybin in them.

“There is no presence of psilocybin, amanita or any scheduled drugs, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience,” Diamond Shruumz’s website says. “Rest assured, our treats are not only free from psychedelic substances but our carefully crafted ingredients still offer an experience.”

“This allows you to indulge in a uniquely crafted blend designed for your pleasure and peace of mind.”

The FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating the products. Fox News Digital reached out to Diamond Shruumz for comment but did not hear back.

