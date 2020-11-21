Mom with coronavirus gives birth to twins while in coma

A woman in the United Kingdom who was hospitalized because of the novel coronavirus gave birth to twins while she was in a coma.

Perpetual Uke first fell ill with COVID-19 in late March. Her illness became so severe that she was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham, where she later required a ventilator and was placed in an induced coma, Sky News reported.

Uke, who was also pregnant at the time she fell ill, delivered the twins — a boy, Pascal, and a girl, Palmer — via cesarean section while was she still in a coma.

“I was pregnant at 24 to 25 weeks, at that stage, and by the time I woke up, I was so disorientated. I thought I’d lost my pregnancy because I couldn’t see my bump anymore. I was really worried,” she told the outlet.

NEWBORNS NOT LIKELY TO CONTRACT CORONAVIRUS IN THE HOSPITAL, STUDY SAYS

The twins, who were delivered on April 10 at 26 weeks, each weighed under two pounds at the time of their birth. They were placed in incubators in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.

After the babies were born, Uke spent 16 more days in the hospital’s intensive care unit before she was finally able to meet her babies, according to Sky News.

PREGNANT WOMEN WITH CORONAVIRUS AT HIGHER RISK OF SEVERE ILLNESS, DEATH, CDC FINDS

“They were so tiny they didn’t look like my older kids, I couldn’t touch them, I felt so emotional,” she said of their first meeting.

While Uke was hospitalized, her husband, Matthew Uke, looked after the couple’s two other children. He said he had mixed feelings the day the twins were born, as his wife was still battling the virus.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“My wife was still in a coma, sick, I couldn’t talk to her. I was happy the twins were delivered but the thing is, is my wife coming home?” he recalled.

Eventually, Uke and her new babies were released from the hospital. The family was reunited, and the mom of four said the twins are doing “wonderfully.”