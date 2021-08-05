A final analysis of late-stage trial data indicated Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine was 93% effective 6 months after the second dose, the company announced Thursday. An analysis released last fall suggested the shot was 94% effective in preventing COVID-19.

“We are pleased that our COVID-19 vaccine is showing durable efficacy of 93% through six months, but recognize that the Delta variant is a significant new threat so we must remain vigilant,” Stephane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, said in part in a company announcement posted Thursday.

The company also said it expects to complete a submission for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine in August, and has finished enrollment for a study exploring a refrigerator-stable vaccine that could potentially ease distribution and storage.

In an interview with “Mornings with Maria” on Thursday, Bancel also revealed when his company’s COVID-19 booster vaccine could be available to the public. He noted that the company is “waiting for a bit more data,” but said in some countries, the Moderna booster shot could be available to some demographics “as soon as September.”

Bancel told host Maria Bartiromo that “we have tried in humans already a booster of the South Africa strain, the Beta virus and we’ve announced this morning that we’re also working on the Delta booster and so that data is going to come together in the coming months.”

Meanwhile, a recent study involving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine suggested the jab’s efficacy drops to around 84% about six months after the second dose. The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed and was published on medRxiv, was supported by Pfizer and BioNTech, concluding that despite “a gradually declining trend in vaccine efficacy,” it still was “highly efficacious in preventing COVID-19.”

