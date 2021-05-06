Moderna claims vaccine 96% effective in adolescents 12 to 17

Moderna has claimed that its COVID-19 vaccine is effective up to 96% in adolescents aged 12 to 17, presenting a major boost to hopes of a full-time return to in-person learning in the fall.

The announcement is just one of several major developments Moderna revealed in its Q1 2021 Business Update.

Parents and students alike have complained about the issues faced by studying remotely, with some concerns that students were falling behind due to remote learning and may never catch up again.

One survey revealed that about a quarter of children were described by their caregivers as “stressed, anxious, angry or agitated” during remote learning.

Should the vaccine prove to be as effective among teens as it has for adults, it would present a significant boost to ensuring that students return to school in-person full time in the coming school year.

Manufacturing capabilities will allow Moderna to increase production and deliver 1 billion doses in 2021.

“Based on these first quarter accomplishments and our current manufacturing scale-up trajectory, we were pleased to again increase our base plan for 2021 to 800 million doses,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “The Moderna team and our manufacturing partners are working hard to get as close to 1 billion doses in 2021 as we can.”

Moderna also claimed that a single booster dose would be necessary to ensure effectiveness against two coronavirus variants.

The vaccine is currently authorized only under emergency use and is yet to receive full approval. All of the new findings that Moderna announced have also yet to be subjected to peer review.