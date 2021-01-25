Missouri's COVID-19 vaccine pace for 1st dose ranks last in US, CDC estimates show

Missouri falls behind other states across the country in terms of its pace to administer the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, ranking last in such efforts, according to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC’s COVID Data Tracker shows that some 242,937 people in the Show-Me State had received the first dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna jab, or 3,958 per 100,000 people. In other words, as of Sunday, less than 4% of people in the state have received the first dose.

Overall, 73,248 people in the state have received both doses, about 1,193 per 100,000.

By contrast, Alaska ranks first, showing that some 77,925 first doses have been administered, a rate of 10,652 per 100,000 people, according to the CDC.

COVID-19 VACCINE SUPPLY ‘PREDICTABILITY’ UNDER BIDEN IS SOLVABLE PROBLEM, HEALTH CARE CEO SAYS

The news comes after Alabama’s vaccination efforts were ranked last in the country last week, with health officials there later threatening to remove doses from providers who don’t administer them in a “timely way.”

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Alabama now ranks higher than Missouri in terms of first doses administered, showing as of Sunday that some 213,833 people in the Cotton State have received the first dose, about 4,361 per 100,000.

Still, it falls behind other states, including Missouri, in terms of both doses administered. CDC estimates show that some 29,736 people in Alabama have received both doses, translating to just 606 per 100,000 people.