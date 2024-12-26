‘Miracle therapy’ could correct heart failure in kids

Fox News’ Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in health care, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.

– Stem cell therapy could correct heart failure in children, say doctors and specialists at the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute in Melbourne, Australia.

– Doctors saved a pregnant woman and her baby after discovering a grapefruit-sized tumor in her chest cavity.

– A second-grade boy saved his friend from choking by doing the Heimlich maneuver in the school cafeteria – and it was caught on camera.

MORE IN HEALTH

REST AND RECHARGE – Quality sleep can be tough to come by during the holidays. A clinical psychologist offers expert advice for snoozing during the busy season. Continue reading…

‘MAJOR STEP FORWARD’ – The FDA has approved the first medication for obstructive sleep apnea, which also promotes weight loss. Continue reading…

