Migraine pain relief tips, plus first AI drug reaches humans and uterine cancer is on the uptick

MEDS ON THE MOVE – First-ever AI drug could help chronic lung disease patients. Continue reading…

‘WE NEED TO DO BETTER’ -Oncologist warns of an uptick in uterine cancer. Continue reading…

HEADS UP – Get expert tips and tricks for migraine pain relief. Continue reading…

DRUG BREAKTHROUGH – The FDA has approved the first therapy for children’s muscular dystrophy. Here’s what to know. Continue reading…

BMI CANCELED? -Body mass measurement is deemed “racist” in a new medical report. Continue reading…

HYDRATION NATION – IV therapy bar owners reveal the vitamin cocktails they’re serving to clients these days. Learn more. Continue reading…

BAD BLOOD – Local malaria cases have been reported in two states. Continue reading…

BEAT THE HEAT -A doctor offers tips for staying safe in dangerous temps. Continue reading…

MAGIC PILL? – An oral version of the Ozempic/Wegovy weight-loss med could be on the way. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation