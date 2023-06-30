Migraine pain relief tips, plus first AI drug reaches humans and uterine cancer is on the uptick
MEDS ON THE MOVE – First-ever AI drug could help chronic lung disease patients. Continue reading…
‘WE NEED TO DO BETTER’ -Oncologist warns of an uptick in uterine cancer. Continue reading…
HEADS UP – Get expert tips and tricks for migraine pain relief. Continue reading…
DRUG BREAKTHROUGH – The FDA has approved the first therapy for children’s muscular dystrophy. Here’s what to know. Continue reading…
BMI CANCELED? -Body mass measurement is deemed “racist” in a new medical report. Continue reading…
HYDRATION NATION – IV therapy bar owners reveal the vitamin cocktails they’re serving to clients these days. Learn more. Continue reading…
BAD BLOOD – Local malaria cases have been reported in two states. Continue reading…
BEAT THE HEAT -A doctor offers tips for staying safe in dangerous temps. Continue reading…
MAGIC PILL? – An oral version of the Ozempic/Wegovy weight-loss med could be on the way. Continue reading…
