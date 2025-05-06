Midwestern state reports first measles case since 2011

North Dakota has reported its first case of measles in over a decade.

This case — the state’s first since 2011 — involves an unvaccinated child, who, according to North Dakota Health and Human Services, may have contracted the virus from an out-of-state visitor.

The infected person is currently isolating at home to avoid spreading measles to others, according to the press release.

“HHS is contacting those who may have been exposed and advising unvaccinated individuals [on] how long to quarantine,” reads the statement. “Because the majority of North Dakotans are vaccinated, the risk to the general public is low.”

“Anyone with symptoms consistent with measles should call ahead before visiting a clinic to avoid exposing others,” said Molly Howell, HHS immunization director, in a statement.

“Vaccination remains the most effective defense against measles. Measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccination is safer than risking measles illness.”

Measles cases continue to spread throughout the U.S., with 12 states reporting official outbreaks, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There are a total of 935 confirmed measles cases in 30 U.S. jurisdictions, per the same source.

Fox News’ senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel previously told Fox News Digital that measles is highly contagious.

“There is a 90% chance you will get it if you are unvaccinated and step into a room where someone with measles was two hours before,” he cautioned.

Siegel has suggested that high exemption rates for childhood vaccines, which are now under 85% compliance, are to blame for the spread.

Many cases in the current U.S. outbreak have occurred in unvaccinated individuals, mostly school-aged children.

Children under the age of 5 are most vulnerable to measles, health experts confirm.

The CDC recommends that children receive two doses of the MMR (measles-mumps-rubella) vaccine, starting with the first dose at 12 to 15 months of age, and a second dose at 4 through 6 years of age.

Allison Croucher, a pediatrician and doctor of osteopathic medicine with Duly Health and Care in Illinois, previously spoke to Fox News Digital about the most frequent questions she receives from parents.

“If your infant is too young for the vaccine, it’s important to take extra precautions to limit their exposure to others who are or might be ill,” she advised.

“Don’t be afraid to decline travel or gatherings — you have every right to protect your child’s health.”

Croucher recommends that parents contact a doctor right away if they think their child may have measles.