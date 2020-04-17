Michael Cohen, Trump's ex-lawyer, to be released from prison due to coronavirus: source

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Michael Cohen, the former attorney for President Trump, will be released from prison early due to the coronavirus pandemic, a source familiar with the case told Fox News late Thursday.

The source said Cohen will spend 14 days in quarantine inside New York’s Otisville Federal Correctional Institution, and then released to home confinement. Multiple reports said he will be allowed to serve the remainder of his three-year sentence from home.

Cohen, 53, had been transferred Wednesday to a Special Housing Unit — a disciplinary section of the prison after having a verbal altercation with another inmate, reports said.

Cohen — who once famously claimed he was willing to “take a bullet” for Trump before later turning against his boss, including during nationally televised congressional testimony in February — pleaded guilty in 2018 to campaign finance violations, tax evasion and lying to Congress about Trump’s past business dealings in Russia.

Fox News’ Alex Pappas and Marta Dhanis contributed to this report