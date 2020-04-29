Mental health hotlines available during the coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a devastating toll on the United States’ citizens and its economy.

As of Wednesday, the U.S. accounts for more than a third of 3.16 million cases worldwide, as well as 60,384 deaths, according to the latest figures from the Johns Hopkins University.

But these numbers do not reflect the mental and emotional damage being done behind closed doors as millions of Americans struggle with losing loved ones and dealing with the economic impact of strict stay-at-home orders.

For those struggling, here is a list of resources for help:

MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES:

CDC disaster distress hotline: 1-800-985-5990

or text “TALKWITHUS” to 66746

SUICIDEPREVENTIONLIFELINE.ORG

or call 1800-273-TALK

CRISISTEXTLINE.ORG,

or text “HOME” to 741741

SEIZETHEAWKWARD.ORG

RESOURCES FOR HEALTH CARE WORKERS:

Find a list of resources HHS.GOVWWW.SAMHSA.ORG

Call 1-800-985-5990 or text “TALKWITHUS” to 66746

HEADSPACE.COM/COVID-19

SUBSTANCE ABUSE RESOURCES:

FINDTREATMENT.GOV

or call 1-800-662-HELP

DRUGFREE.ORG

or text a question to 5575