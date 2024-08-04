Mental health dangers, Alzheimer’s risk factors and more top health stories

Fox News Digital publishes an array of health pieces all week long to keep you in the know on key wellness topics: disease prevention, nutrition, medical research, health care and more. We also share personal stories of people and families overcoming great health obstacles.

1. Telltale signs of a ‘loner’ mentality

The FBI has stated that Thomas Matthew Crooks, former President Donald Trump’s would-be assassin, was a “loner.” Mental health experts explain what that means, and what people can do if they spot the warning signs. Click here to get the story.

2. Cardboard beds and Olympians’ sleep

Paris 2024 Olympic athletes are sleeping on environmentally friendly cardboard beds. Sleep experts address the repercussions this could have on competitors’ physical and mental health. Click here to get the story.

3. Surprising evidence of dehydration

Just because you’re not thirsty doesn’t mean you’re properly hydrated. Heading into the hottest days of summer, a doctor shares some signs of dehydration that might not be on your radar. Click here to get the story.

4. Excess fat and Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s risk

Higher levels of body fat in the arms and belly could lead to a greater chance of developing certain neurological conditions, a study found. Researchers and doctors expain the connection. Click here to get the story.

5. Seine River’s water quality at the Olympics

Soon after Paris opened the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, potentially dangerous bacteria in the Seine River led to postponements of some water events. Experts explain the potential risks. Click here to get the story.

6. Staying fresh on hot summer days

From special skin care to sleep tips and more, these health hacks could help you stay cool in the hottest months. Click here to get the story.

7. Wildfire smoke and dementia risk

A 10-year study of more than 1.2 million people in southern California — an area experiencing frequent wildfire activity — found that wildfire smoke can be “particularly hazardous” for brain health. Click here to get the story.

8. Peanut butter vs. jelly

Doctors sound off on the health benefits of each spread. Here’s what you should know about the nutritional profiles of peanut butter and jelly. Click here to get the story.

9. New Alzheimer’s blood test

The blood test, which can be implemented during routine doctors’ appointments, has been shown to detect the disease even before the person begins experiencing symptoms. Click here to get the story.

