Men’s multivitamins recalled due to undeclared allergen: FDA

A brand of men’s multivitamins has been recalled due to the presence of an undeclared allergen that may prove deadly to some consumers.

The recall pertains to men’s multivitamins manufactured by Utah-based company MTN OPS LLC. The recalled Multi-V Men multivitamins come in 60-capsule bottles, and 7,546 bottles are affected in total.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s website, the pills were recalled due to “undeclared soy flour.”

The FDA listed the recall as Class II on April 9, which pertains to products that “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

The recalled vitamins have an expiration date of March 2026, and the lot number is #012324177. No other batches of vitamins are included in the recall.

The multivitamins contain essential vitamins such as calcium, zinc and vitamin C, in addition to vitamin B-12, vitamin D and thiamin.

The pills are intended to support men’s “daily health” and “immune health,” according to the company’s website.

“Men need specific nutrients to maintain optimal health,” the product page explains. “Men’s Multi-V is a daily multivitamin with essential vitamins and minerals you need to maintain a strong, healthy, and energetic lifestyle.”

It is rare, but not unheard of, for over-the-counter pills and multivitamins to be recalled. In 2016, Nature Made announced a recall of some of its vitamins due to fears of possible salmonella or staphylococcus contamination.

In November, some lots of the antianxiety drug clonazepam were recalled after being mislabeled with an incorrect strength and National Drug Code on them.

Fox News Digital reached out to MTN OPS for comment but did not immediately hear back.