Measles outbreaks emerge across US: See which states have reported cases

The measles outbreak continues to spread throughout the U.S., sparking discussions about how best to protect children and other high-risk groups from the disease.

While West Texas has been the focus of the largest outbreak — with reported cases exceeding 624 as of April 22 — the virus has also emerged in a number of other states.

The CDC has reported 800 total cases across the U.S. in 2025 as of April 17.

Below is a state-by-state rundown of where in the U.S. measles cases have been detected and the number of cases. Fox News Digital will continue to update this list as new data is released.

Alaska

The state recorded a case of measles in an unvaccinated adult who traveled overseas in January 2025, according to the Alaska Department of Health.

California

Nine cases of measles have been confirmed in California as of April 14 in the jurisdictions of Fresno, Los Angeles, Orange, Placer, Riverside, San Mateo​ and Tuolumne.

Colorado

Three cases of measles were confirmed in Colorado as of April 17.

The first case was in an invaccinated adult in Pueblo, Colorado.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Pueblo Department of Public Health, the individual recently traveled from an infected area in Mexico.

Florida

Florida confirmed its first case of 2025 in a student at Miami Palmetto Senior High School in early March.

Georgia

Three measles cases have been confirmed in 2025 in Atlanta.

The first case was reported in January; in February, two additional family members contracted the virus.

Hawaii

Hawaii has confirmed two cases of measles in the same household, according to the Department of Health on April 17.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green announced on April 8 the state’s first measles case in an unvaccinated Oahu child.

In an April 9 post on X, Green said that as a doctor and Hawaiian governor, he’s seen “firsthand how deadly measles can be.”

“Hawaii now has a confirmed case, and we’re on high alert,” he wrote.

“The science is clear: measles is dangerous, the vaccine is safe and protecting our keiki depends on it.”

Indiana

The Indiana Department of Health has confirmed six cases of measles in the state as of April 15.

All six cases are in connection to each other, including four unvaccinated minors and two adults with unclear vaccination statuses.

Kansas

A total of 37 measles cases have been confirmed by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment as of April 16.

Thirty of these cases have occurred in children. Thirty of the total cases were unvaccinated.

Kentucky

On Feb. 26, the Kentucky Department for Public Health announced a confirmed case of measles, the first since February 2023.

The adult had recently traveled internationally to an area with ongoing measles transmission, health officials said.

Louisiana

On April 19, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed its first case of measles in an adult.

The unvaccinated individual was most likely infected through international travel.

Maryland

Three measles cases have been confirmed in Maryland as of March 20.

The Maryland Department of Health reported two cases in Prince George’s County residents who had recently traveled together internationally.

On March 9, the Department of Health and Howard County Health Department announced its first confirmed case of measles.

The public has been alerted to potential exposure upon traveling through Dulles International Airport or Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport during this timeframe.

Michigan

Michigan has confirmed eight measles cases and an outbreak as of April 21.

Four of these cases are related to the outbreak in Montcalm County.

Earlier cases occurred in Macomb County on April 4 and Kent County on April 1.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Oakland County Health Division confirmed its first case of measles in Oakland County on March 14.

Minnesota

As of April 22, the Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed two cases of measles in the state.

One case was exposed outside the U.S., and the other within the U.S.

Missouri

The Missouri Department of Health confirmed one case of measles in a Taney County visitor on April 18.

The infected individual is a child and infection is associated with recent international travel.

Montana

There have been five confirmed cases in Montana as of April 17.

All five cases are Gallatin County residents who are unvaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

This is the first sign of measles in the state of Montana in 35 years.

New Jersey

A total of three measles cases have been reported in New Jersey this year, as of April 2.

Cases were identified in March in a traveler at Newark Liberty International Airport, as well as Park Ridge and Paramus, NJ, areas.

New Mexico

As of April 22, there have been 65 cases of measles in the state — 61 of those in Lea County, two in Eddy County, one in Dona Ana County and one in Chaves County.

One death has been reported, of an adult who was not vaccinated and reportedly didn’t seek medical help.

Forty-seven of the 65 total cases were not vaccinated individuals.

New York

A total of four cases have been reported in New York — three of them in New York City and one in New York State outside the city – as of April 4.

Ohio

There are two confirmed cases of measles in Ohio, as of April 8.

The Holmes County General Health District announced the state’s second case in an adult resident.

On March 20, the Ohio Department of Health confirmed the state’s first case of measles.

The individual was from Ashtabula County and was not vaccinated, according to health officials. The person had recently been exposed to an individual who had traveled internationally.

Oklahoma

Thirteen cases of measles have been reported in Oklahoma as of April 22.

Two of the infected individuals, announced on March 11, reported having exposures associated with the Texas and New Mexico outbreak, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health learned that two additional infected individuals were in public settings while contagious.

The vaccination status of all 13 individuals is unvaccinated.

Pennsylvania

As of April 16, seven cases of measles have been reported in the state.

The first patient was an unvaccinated child from Montgomery County, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

Another case was exposed while traveling abroad and is not connected with the Montgomery County case, the department noted.

Erie County Department of Health has reported five measles cases as of April 16 in connection to international travel.

Rhode Island

The state confirmed one case of measles in January 2025, the first since 2013.

The patient was a young, unvaccinated child with a recent history of international travel, according to the Rhode Island Department of Health.

Tennessee

Tennessee has confirmed six cases of measles as of April 17.

One of the recent cases is related to the state’s first case of measles, reported on March 21.

“The individual became infected with measles in early March and is recovering at home,” stated the Tennessee Department of Health. “Public health officials are working to identify other locations and persons potentially exposed to the virus.”

Texas

As of April 22, a total of 624 cases have been identified since late January, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The majority have been reported in Gaines County (386).

Sixty-four of the patients have been hospitalized, and two deaths have been reported in unvaccinated, school-aged children.

Of the 624 total cases, 602 were either unvaccinated individuals or unknown.

Virginia

On April 19, Virginia confirmed its first measles case of 2025 in a child under 4 who recently traveled internationally.

Vermont

The state confirmed its first case of measles in 2025 on March 11. The patient was a school-aged child who recently traveled internationally, according to the Vermont Department of Health.

Washington

Washington state has reported three measles cases as of April 1.

The most recent case occurred in a Snohomish County infant, according to the health department.

The state’s first measles case of the year was reported on Feb. 27, affecting an infant in King County. The second case, reported March 18, was likely infected by the first.

Washington, D.C.

The D.C. Department of Health confirmed on March 25 the first case of measles in the capital.

Health officials warned that the infected individual boarded a southbound Amtrak train on the evening of March 19 into Union Station.

Fox News’ senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel previously told Fox News Digital that measles is highly contagious .

“There is a 90% chance you will get it if you are unvaccinated and step into a room where someone with measles was two hours before,” he cautioned.

Siegel previously suggested that high exemption rates for childhood vaccines , which are now under 85% compliance, are to blame.

The majority of cases in the current outbreak have occurred in unvaccinated individuals, mostly school-aged children.

The best way to prevent measles is to receive the two-dose measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and various experts.