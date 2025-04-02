Measles outbreak continues: See which states have reported cases

The measles outbreak continues to spread throughout the U.S., sparking discussions about how best to protect children and other high-risk groups from the disease.

While West Texas has been the focus of the largest outbreak — with reported cases exceeding 400 as of April 1 — the virus has also emerged in a number of other states.

The CDC has reported 483 total cases across the U.S. in 2025 as of March 27.

Below is a state-by-state rundown of where in the U.S. measles cases have been detected and the number of cases. Fox News Digital will continue to update this list as new data is released.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW WITH DR. MARC SIEGEL AND RFK JR. ON FOX NATION

Alaska

The state recorded a case of measles in an unvaccinated adult who traveled overseas in January 2025, according to the Alaska Department of Health.

California

Eight cases of measles have been confirmed in California as of March 31 in the jurisdictions of Fresno, Los Angeles, Orange, Placer, San Mateo​ and Tuolumne.

Colorado

One case of measles was confirmed in Colorado on March 31 in an invaccinated adult in Pueblo, Colorado.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Pueblo Department of Public Health, the individual recently traveled from an infected area in Mexico.

Florida

Florida confirmed its first case of 2025 in a student at Miami Palmetto Senior High School in early March.

The CDC has reported 483 total cases across the U.S. in 2025 as of March 27.

Georgia

A total of three measles cases have been confirmed in 2025 in Atlanta.

The first case was reported in January; in February, two additional family members contracted the virus.

Kansas

Ten measles cases have been confirmed by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment as of March 21.

All 10 cases have occurred in children; nine of the children were not vaccinated and one was under-vaccinated, having only received one of the two vaccine doses.

Kentucky

On Feb. 26, the Kentucky Department for Public Health announced a confirmed case of measles, the first since February 2023.

The adult had recently traveled internationally to an area with ongoing measles transmission, health officials said.

Maryland

Three measles cases have been confirmed in Maryland as of March 20.

The Maryland Department of Health reported two cases in Prince George’s County residents who had recently traveled together internationally.

On March 9, the Department of Health and Howard County Health Department announced its first confirmed case of measles.

IS MMR VACCINE SAFE FOR KIDS? DR. NICOLE SAPHIER ADDRESSES CONCERNS AS MEASLES CASES RISE

The public has been alerted to potential exposure upon traveling through Dulles International Airport or Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport during this timeframe.

Michigan

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Oakland County Health Division confirmed its first case of measles in Oakland County on March 14.

Minnesota

As of April 1, the Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed one case of measles in the state.

New Jersey

A total of three measles cases have been reported in New Jersey this year, as of March 21.

“There is no ongoing community transmission of measles in New Jersey at this time,” the health department stated.

New Mexico

As of April 1, there have been 48 cases of measles in the state — 46 of those in Lea County and two in Eddy county.

One death has been reported, of an adult who was not vaccinated and reportedly didn’t seek medical help.

Thirty-three of the 48 total cases were not vaccinated individuals.

New York

A total of four cases have been reported in New York — three of them in New York City and one in New York State outside the city – as of March 19.

Ohio

On March 20, the Ohio Department of Health confirmed the state’s first case of measles this year.

The individual was from Ashtabula County and was not vaccinated, according to health officials. The person had recently been exposed to an individual who had traveled internationally.

Oklahoma

Nine cases of measles have been reported in Oklahoma as of March 25.

Two of the infected individuals, announced on March 11, reported having exposures associated with the Texas and New Mexico outbreak, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

DANGEROUS FUNGUS SPREADING IN US HOSPITALS HAS ‘RAPIDLY INCREASED’

The Oklahoma State Department of Health learned that two additional infected individuals were in public settings while contagious, including local Kohl’s, Aldi, Sam’s Club, Walmart Sprouts Farmers Market and Lowes locations.

The vaccination status of all nine individuals is either unvaccinated or unknown.

Pennsylvania

As of March 25, four cases of measles have been reported in the state.

The first patient was an unvaccinated child from Montgomery County, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

Another case was exposed while traveling abroad and is not connected with the Montgomery County case, the department noted.

Erie County Department of Health reported two measles cases on March 25 in connection to international travel.

Rhode Island

The state confirmed one case of measles in January 2025, the first since 2013.

The patient was a young, unvaccinated child with a recent history of international travel, according to the Rhode Island Department of Health.

Tennessee

The state reported its first case of measles on March 21.

“The individual became infected with measles in early March and is recovering at home,” stated the Tennessee Department of Health. “Public health officials are working to identify other locations and persons potentially exposed to the virus.”

Texas

As of April 1, a total of 422 cases have been identified since late January, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The majority have been reported in Gaines County (280).

Forty-two of the patients have been hospitalized, and one death has been reported.

Of the 422 total cases, 417 were either unvaccinated individuals or unknown.

Vermont

The state confirmed its first case of measles in 2025 on March 11. The patient was a school-aged child who recently traveled internationally, according to the Vermont Department of Health.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Washington

Washington state has reported two measles cases as of March 18.

The state’s first measles case of the year

was reported on Feb. 27, affecting an infant in King County. The second case was likely infected by the first.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Washington, D.C.

The D.C. Department of Health confirmed on March 25 the first case of measles in the capital.

Health officials warned that the infected individual boarded a southbound Amtrak train on the evening of March 19 into Union Station.

Fox News’ senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel previously told Fox News Digital that measles is highly contagious .

“There is a 90% chance you will get it if you are unvaccinated and step into a room where someone with measles was two hours before,” he cautioned.

Siegel previously suggested that high exemption rates for childhood vaccines , which are now under 85% compliance, are to blame.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

The majority of cases in the current outbreak have occurred in unvaccinated individuals, mostly school-aged children.

The best way to prevent measles is to receive the two-dose measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and various experts.