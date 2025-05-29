Measles cases continue to climb ahead of summer travel: Get the latest numbers

The measles outbreak continues to spread throughout the U.S., sparking discussions about how best to protect children and other high-risk groups from the disease.

While West Texas has been the focus of the largest outbreak — with reported cases exceeding 700 as of May 27 — the virus has also emerged in a number of other states.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed 1,046 total cases across the U.S. in 2025 as of May 22.

MEASLES EXPOSURE WARNING ISSUED FOR NEWARK AIRPORT AS OFFICIALS URGE VACCINATION

Below is a state-by-state rundown of where in the U.S. measles cases have been detected and the number of confirmed infections. Fox News Digital will continue to update this list as new data is released.

Alaska

The state recorded its first case of measles in an unvaccinated adult who traveled overseas in January 2025, according to the Alaska Department of Health.

On May 22, the Anchorage Health Department confirmed another measles case in an unvaccinated minor and Municipality of Anchorage resident.

Arkansas

As of May 28, there have been seven confirmed measles cases in Arkansas.

Six of these cases have been identified in Faulkner County and one in Saline County.

California

Eleven cases of measles have been confirmed in California as of May 26 in the jurisdictions of Fresno, Los Angeles, Orange, Placer, Riverside, San Mateo​ and Tuolumne.

Colorado

Five cases of measles were confirmed in Colorado as of May 27.

The first case was in an invaccinated adult in Pueblo, Colorado.

‘I’M A DOCTOR: HERE ARE 11 THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT MEASLES’

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Pueblo Department of Public Health, the individual recently traveled from an infected area in Mexico.

More recent cases traveled through Colorado, resulting in exposure in Pueblo on May 9 and 10, and Denver on May 13, 14 and 22, the department warned.

The CDC has reported 1,046 total cases across the U.S. in 2025 as of March 22.

Florida

Florida confirmed its first case of 2025 in a student at Miami Palmetto Senior High School in early March.

Georgia

Four measles cases have been confirmed in 2025 in Atlanta as of May 19.

The first case was reported in January; in February, two additional family members contracted the virus.

The latest case was confirmed in an unvaccinated Greater Atlanta resident who contracted the illness while traveling internationally.

Hawaii

Hawaii has confirmed two cases of measles in the same household, according to the Department of Health on April 17.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green announced on April 8 the state’s first measles case in an unvaccinated Oahu child.

MEASLES OUTBREAKS NOW DECLARED IN 8 STATES, INCLUDING MICHIGAN’S FIRST IN 5 YEARS

In an April 9 post on X, Green said that as a doctor and Hawaiian governor, he’s seen “firsthand how deadly measles can be.”

“Hawaii now has a confirmed case, and we’re on high alert,” he wrote. “The science is clear: measles is dangerous, the vaccine is safe and protecting our keiki depends on it.”

Illinois

Illinois has confirmed 10 cases of measles in the state as of May 27.

One case was identified in a Chicago adult who traveled internationally through Chicago O’Hare International Airport in April, sounding the alarm on potential measles exposure at the terminal.

Indiana

The Indiana Department of Health has confirmed eight cases of measles in the state as of May 23.

All eight cases are in connection to each other. The initial outbreak included four unvaccinated minors and two adults with unclear vaccination statuses.

Kansas

A total of 58 measles cases have been confirmed by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment as of May 21 across 10 counties.

Forty-six of these cases have occurred in children. 47 of the total cases were unvaccinated and two outbreak cases led to hospitalizations.

Kentucky

On Feb. 26, the Kentucky Department for Public Health announced a confirmed case of measles, the first since February 2023.

The adult had recently traveled internationally to an area with ongoing measles transmission, health officials said.

Louisiana

In April, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed two measles cases in the state.

The first case was in an unvaccinated individual most likely infected through international travel. The second patient’s vaccination status was unknown.

Maryland

Three measles cases have been confirmed in Maryland as of March 20.

The Maryland Department of Health reported two cases in Prince George’s County residents who had recently traveled together internationally.

On March 9, the Department of Health and Howard County Health Department announced its first confirmed case of measles.

IS MMR VACCINE SAFE FOR KIDS? DR. NICOLE SAPHIER ADDRESSES CONCERNS AS MEASLES CASES RISE

The public has been alerted to potential exposure upon traveling through Dulles International Airport or Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport during this timeframe.

Michigan

Michigan has confirmed eight measles cases and an outbreak as of May 14.

Four of these cases are related to the outbreak in Montcalm County.

Earlier cases occurred in Macomb County on April 4 and Kent County on April 1.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Oakland County Health Division confirmed its first case of measles in Oakland County on March 14.

Minnesota

As of April 17, the Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed two cases of measles in the state.

One case was exposed outside the U.S., and the other within the U.S.

Missouri

The Missouri Department of Health confirmed one case of measles in a Taney County visitor on April 18.

The infected individual is a child and the infection is associated with recent international travel.

Montana

There have been 11 confirmed cases in Montana as of May 23.

Cases have been detected in Gallatin County, Hill County and Flathead County residents who are unvaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

This is the first sign of measles in the state of Montana in 35 years.

New Jersey

A total of three measles cases have been reported in New Jersey this year, as of May 20.

Cases were first identified in March in a traveler at Newark Liberty International Airport, as well as Park Ridge and Paramus, NJ, areas.

The state health department has recently alerted residents of exposures from non-New Jersey residents at Newark Liberty International Airport on May 12 and MetLife Stadium on May 15.

New Mexico

As of May 27, there have been 79 cases of measles in the state — 66 of those in Lea County, three in Eddy County, two in Dona Ana County and one in Chaves County, one in Curry County and six in Sandoval County.

One death has been reported, of an adult who was not vaccinated and reportedly didn’t seek medical help.

Fifty-two of the 79 total cases were not vaccinated individuals.

New York

A total of 12 cases have been reported in New York — six of them in New York City and six in New York State outside the city – as of May 27.

Four New York State cases occurred in Orange County, one in Suffolk County and one in Ontario County in individuals under the age of five.

North Dakota

As of May 27, there have been 23 confirmed cases of measles in North Dakota – the first cases since 2011.

There has been one hospitalization, and all 23 cases were unvaccinated individuals.

The state’s first case involved an unvaccinated child from Williams County who was believed to have contracted the illness from an out-of-state visitor, according to North Dakota Health and Human Services.

Ohio

There are 41 confirmed cases of measles in Ohio, as of May 28.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, three cases have led to hospitalizations.

Most of the cases have occurred in Ashtabula County (16) and Holmes County (14).

On March 20, the health department confirmed the state’s first case of measles.

The individual was from Ashtabula County and was not vaccinated, according to health officials. The person had recently been exposed to an individual who had traveled internationally.

Oklahoma

Seventeen cases of measles have been reported in Oklahoma as of May 27.

The vaccination status of 15 of the infected individuals is unvaccinated.

Two of the infected individuals, announced on March 11, reported having exposures associated with the Texas and New Mexico outbreak, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

DANGEROUS FUNGUS SPREADING IN US HOSPITALS HAS ‘RAPIDLY INCREASED’

The Oklahoma State Department of Health learned that two additional infected individuals were in public settings while contagious.

Pennsylvania

As of April 16, seven cases of measles have been reported in the state.

The first patient was an unvaccinated child from Montgomery County, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

Another case was exposed while traveling abroad and is not connected with the Montgomery County case, the department noted.

Erie County Department of Health has reported five measles cases as of April 16 in connection to international travel.

Rhode Island

The state confirmed one case of measles in January 2025, the first since 2013.

The patient was a young, unvaccinated child with a recent history of international travel, according to the Rhode Island Department of Health.

Tennessee

Tennessee has confirmed six cases of measles as of May 23.

All six were unvaccinated individuals, and four were in between the ages of five and 17.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One of the more recent cases was related to the state’s first case of measles, reported on March 21.

“The individual became infected with measles in early March and is recovering at home,” stated the Tennessee Department of Health. “Public health officials are working to identify other locations and persons potentially exposed to the virus.”

Texas

As of May 27, a total of 729 cases have been identified since late January, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The majority have been reported in Gaines County (408).

Ninety-four of the patients have been hospitalized, and two deaths have been reported in unvaccinated, school-aged children.

Of the 729 total cases, 692 were either unvaccinated individuals or unknown.

Vermont

The state confirmed its first case of measles in 2025 on March 11. The patient was a school-aged child who recently traveled internationally, according to the Vermont Department of Health.

Virginia

On April 19, Virginia confirmed its first measles case of 2025 in a child under 4 who recently traveled internationally.

Washington

Washington state has reported six measles cases as of May 20.

Seattle and King County were most recently notified of an infected King County adult who traveled through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on May 17.

This case is not connected to previous measles cases, which have occurred in King County and Snohomish County.

The state’s first measles case of the year was reported on Feb. 27, affecting an infant in King County. The second case, reported March 18, was likely infected by the first.

Washington, D.C.

The D.C. Department of Health confirmed on March 25 the first case of measles in the capital.

Health officials warned that the infected individual boarded a southbound Amtrak train on the evening of March 19 into Union Station.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Fox News’ senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel previously told Fox News Digital that measles is highly contagious .

“There is a 90% chance you will get it if you are unvaccinated and step into a room where someone with measles was two hours before,” he cautioned.

Siegel previously suggested that high exemption rates for childhood vaccines , which are now under 85% compliance, are to blame.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

The majority of cases in the current outbreak have occurred in unvaccinated individuals, mostly school-aged children.

The best way to prevent measles is to receive the two-dose measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and various experts.