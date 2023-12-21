Matthew Perry’s cause of death, the year’s biggest drug approvals, and holiday stress busters
DEADLY DRUG – Here’s what to know about ketamine, the drug linked to actor Matthew Perry’s death.Continue reading…
EXTRA ZZZZs – Sleeping in on the weekends could improve heart health, a new study found. Learn more about the benefits.Continue reading…
HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS – A therapist shares tips for combating tensions during family gatherings this season.Continue reading…
NOT-SO-SMART SNACKING – You may be surprised by how many calories U.S. adults consume in snacking each day.Continue reading…
MOVING THE NEEDLE – Tech experts share the 6 most groundbreaking AI health innovations of 2023. Continue reading…
ART AND SOUL: A Canadian artist is helping seniors capture their memories in priceless works of art. Continue reading…
HEADACHE CULPRIT – Here’s the likely cause of the dreaded red wine headache, according to a new study.Continue reading…
SEASONAL SADNESS – Try these 9 therapist-recommended strategies for handling grief during the holidays. Continue reading…
PHARMACISTS’ PICKS – These were the 9 most notable drug and vaccine approvals of 2023, according to GoodRx Health. Continue reading…
