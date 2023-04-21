Massachusetts town says Avian Flu detected among 24 dead swans

Officials in Massachusetts on Thursday said the Avian Flu was found among a cluster of two dozen swans found dead over the past few weeks.

The town of Swansea, 50 miles south of Boston, said it was informed by federal health organizations and Tufts University that six dead swans tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) as well as one dead goose.

“At this time, there have been no reports of Avian flu detected in humans or domestic livestock in Swansea or Bristol County,” the city said in a news release.

Avian flu, also known as “bird flu,” is a common influenza strain that can spread from birds to humans through saliva, nasal secretion and feces, the city said.

Officials began monitoring the situation after several dead swans turned up dead. In total, 24 swans and a goose have been found dead since March.

“The Town of Swansea will continue to work with our state and federal partners to monitor bird activity in the area and, if needed, conduct further testing,” said Board of Selectmen Chairman Christopher Carreiro. “We would like to strongly reiterate that at this time we have had no reports of Avian flu detected in any residents or their domestic livestock, however, we urge community members to exercise extreme caution and not interact with any wild birds.”

Residents are encouraged to avoid unnecessary interactions with birds to prevent infection.