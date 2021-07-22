A coronavirus outbreak at a northern Massachusetts seaside town has swelled to over 250 infected following a July 4 holiday surge.

Local health officials noted 256 confirmed cases linked to a cluster in Provincetown, with 190 infections among state residents, 109 of which involve people in the surrounding Barnstable County, with the remainder of cases among people outside of the state, according to a statement posted Wednesday. More than 3,000 tests were administered locally since July 1.

PROVINCETOWN ISSUES FACE MASK ADVISORY AFTER NEW COVID OUTBREAK IN SUMMER HOTSPOT

The news comes after health authorities issued a public health advisory on Monday amid 132 confirmed cases linked to the cluster, noting infections occurred in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. The advisory was issued to help tamp down infections and urge residents to take precautions.

Officials advised, regardless of vaccination status, seeking testing, practicing hand hygiene, staying home upon suspected COVID-19 symptoms and masking indoors where social distancing couldn’t be followed. Residents were also advised to receive vaccinations if they hadn’t done so and were warned over close contact that risks propagating viral spread.

The state has administered over 8.7 million doses, with over 4.2 million residents fully vaccinated, per the latest available data. Figures suggest Barnstable County claims the highest percentage of individuals with at least one dose statewide at at least 75%.