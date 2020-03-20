Massachusetts reports first coronavirus-related death

Massachusetts has reported the state’s first coronavirus-related death in a man in his 80s from Suffolk County.

According to the state’s department of public health, the victim had pre-existing health conditions that put him at higher risk for COVID-19, and was hospitalized at the time of his death.

“I extend my heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends who lost their loved one,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement. “We are living in uncertain and challenging times, and our administration is bringing every available resource to bear in the fight against this disease, and remind everyone in our Commonwealth to continue to work together, follow social distance protocols and look after each other to keep our communities safe.”

As of Friday, the state had tested 3,132 residents, which yielded 328 positive results. On Thursday, the state activated the Massachusetts National Guard to support state agencies with equipment and other logistics. Baker also banned gatherings of 25 or more, and shut bars and restaurants for in-service dining but is allowing take-out and delivery options.

Massachusetts has the ninth highest total of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., which has tallied over 14,200 illnesses and more than 200 deaths nationwide.