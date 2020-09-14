Massachusetts man dies while hiking in New Hampshire: officials

A 60-year-old Massachusetts man died after suffering an “unknown medical condition” while hiking in New Hampshire, officials announced on Monday.

The man, who was not identified, collapsed while hiking Mt. Jefferson on Saturday, according to a press release from New Hampshire Fish and Game. The man, from Mashpee, Mass., was with a small group and collapsed around 2 p.m.

“Several Good Samaritan hikers, many who were in the medical profession, who witnessed the event immediately started CPR and called 911. Fish and Game Conservation Officers were alerted to the emergency and started the rescue response,” officials said.

The man was airlifted from the scene after officials called for a Blackhawk helicopter from the National Guard in Concord, N.H.

“The National Guard helicopter crew arrived on scene and was able to extract the hiker from the summit of Mt. Jefferson by hoisting him up into the aircraft using a winch; a maneuver which did not require a landing,” per the release.

However, “despite all the exhaustive efforts by fellow hikers providing constant resuscitation for nearly 2 hours and the arrival of the National Guard helicopter,” the man did not survive, officials said.

The man was reportedly in “good health” prior to the Saturday incident. No other details were immediately provided.