Maryland says 100% of COVID-19 deaths last month were among unvaccinated

All COVID-19-related deaths that occurred in Maryland last month involved unvaccinated people, Gov. Larry Hogan’s communication’s director tweeted Tuesday. The state saw 92 deaths last month, according to local reports.

Additionally, 95% of the state’s new cases last month involved those who had not received their shots.

DELTA VARIANT GAINS GROUND AMONG UNVACCINATED

Michael Ricci also shared that 93% of new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state “occurred in people who were unvaccinated.” Maryland has administered over 6.9 million COVID-19 vaccinations, helping to see 3.4 million residents fully inoculated. The state also recorded 75.1% of residents 18 years and older with at least one shot.

“President Biden set a national goal of vaccinating 70% of adults by the Fourth of July. Maryland set an ambitious goal of reaching that milestone by Memorial Day, and we did exactly that,” Hogan said in a previous statement. “Now with the help of our $2 million vaccine lottery, we have vaccinated 75% of adults by the Fourth of July – outpacing the nation and many other states. We are committed to leaving no arm behind.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Maryland has recorded over 462,680 cases and more than 9,500 deaths. The state has a current test positivity rate of 0.66%, seeing just under 50 cases added over the last 24-hour period.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“The bottom line is right now all three vaccines appear to be highly protective against severe disease, which is our main concern,” Dr. Bill Moss, executive director of the International Vaccine Access Center in the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told the Baltimore Sun. “They work against all the variants of concern, against the Delta variant. It’s important that everyone eligible gets vaccinated. We’re already seeing outbreaks in unvaccinated populations in the United States.”