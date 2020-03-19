Maryland reports first coronavirus death

The governor of Maryland on Wednesday announced the state’s first death from the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The state’s first death occurred in a Prince George County resident in his 60s who “suffered from an underlying health condition,” according to a news release from the office of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

“It is with profound sadness that I announce the first death in Maryland as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. I ask all Marylanders to join me in praying for his family and loved ones during this difficult time. As we pray for his loved ones, I ask that we continue to pray for each other, for our state, and for our nation as we face this crisis together,” he said. “We must use every possible resource at every level of government to save lives and keep people safe.”

No other information was provided at this time. Hogan and other state officials are expected to hold a news conference on Thursday at 10 a.m. where they will “provide further updates and announce additional actions.”

The news comes after officials in Oklahoma announced the state’s first coronavirus-related death on Wednesday.

As of Thursday morning, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 222,643 people across 151 countries and territories, resulting in over 9,115 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying over 9,415 illnesses and at least 150 deaths.