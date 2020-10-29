Maryland coronavirus hospitalizations soar

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Maryland reached their highest levels since early August, according to state health data.

On Thursday, hospitalizations reached 502, according to estimates from the Maryland Department of Health. Some 120 are in intensive care.

The Free State on Thursday also reported more than 900 new cases of COVID-19, meaning the two-week average of daily new COVID-19 cases has increased greatly, rising from 414 on Sept. 30 to nearly 962 on Thursday. At least 11 additional lives lost to the novel virus were also reported on Thursday.

Overall, the state to date has some 143,387 confirmed cases of the novel virus and 3,980 deaths.

“While Maryland is not seeing the same spiking numbers as many other states, we are concerned that our positive rate, cases and ICU patients are up slightly,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted on Thursday. “It is critically important that we fight ‘COVID fatigue’ and maintain and increase our vigilance over the coming days.”

Aside from Maryland, other states are also seeing alarming hospitalization rates. In Iowa, for instance, coronavirus-related hospitalizations reached a record high again on Tuesday, while the rolling average of daily hospitalizations is at its highest in North Carolina since the coronavirus first affected the state. Hospitalization rates in New Jersey are also soaring, with the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients surpassing 1,000 on Tuesday for the first time since July.

Fox News’ Alexandria Hein contributed to this report.