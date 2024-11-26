Martha Stewart, 83, stays fit and flexible with this routine

Martha Stewart’s new Netflix documentary “Martha” is giving fans an inside peek into the American businesswoman’s personal life.

Despite her past legal challenges, the 83-year-old author and entrepreneur appears to be healthy and fit as ever.

In an interview with Women’s Health last year, Stewart shared her fitness routine, which keeps her disciplined and on schedule.

Pilates, yoga and more

Stewart is reportedly committed to attending Pilates three mornings per week.

She leaves the house at 6:15 a.m. for her Pilates class, where she and the instructor are the “only people in the [studio] at that time,” according to Women’s Health.

“Nobody else gets up that early,” she told the publication.

Stewart has also mentioned being a fan of yoga to keep her “muscles long, limber and flexible,” according to a past blog post.

On her property in Bedford, New York, Stewart stays generally active, telling Women’s Health that “just getting around from place to place on the farm and making sure the gardening is being done and the animals are taken care of [is a lot of exercise].”

She also enjoys caring for her horses and horseback riding for exercise, according to various blog posts.

Stewart also has a home gym – where she has previously worked with a personal trainer – equipped with weight machines, free weights and a treadmill.

‘Keeping things practical’

Celebrity personal trainer Kollins Ezekh, who is based in Los Angeles, applauded Stewart for “keeping things practical and enjoyable” in her approach to fitness.

“At 83, she’s a great example of how to stay active without pushing yourself to extremes,” he told Fox News Digital in an interview.

“She mixes Pilates, yoga and weight training, which helps keep her muscle mass and flexibility in check.”

Ezekh added that Stewart is also a “big fan of walking,” an exercise that is simple yet “so effective for cardiovascular health and mental clarity.”

“What I love about Martha’s approach is that it’s sustainable,” he went on.

“She’s not going for intense, over-the-top workouts. She focuses on functional fitness — stuff that helps her stay strong, mobile and independent in her day-to-day life.”

For other women in their 80s, Ezekh noted that fitness is all about “staying strong and mobile without overdoing it.”

He recommends trying workouts like chair yoga, which is “super easy on the joints but great for flexibility and balance.”

“You can do it sitting down, and it helps keep everything loose and limber,” he added.

To build leg strength, the trainer also suggested sit-to-stands, which only require standing up from a chair and sitting back down without using the hands.

Heel-to-toe walks are another simple balance exercise for octogenarians, according to Ezekh.

“Just walk in a straight line, placing your heel right in front of your toe with each step,” he instructed. “It’s great for preventing falls.”

“These moves are all about keeping you strong, stable and able to move easily through your day.”