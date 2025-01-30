Marla Maples backs RFK Jr. for Trump Cabinet, advocates for healthier food choices

As Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appeared on Capitol Hill Wednesday for the confirmation hearing for HHS Secretary, supporters and leaders in the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement gathered to show their support.

Among the supporters was Marla Maples, ex-wife of President Trump and mother to Tiffany Trump, who co-founded the Global Wellness Forum.

The organization “unites and empowers groups and activists worldwide, amplifying their efforts to promote health, sovereignty, truth and transparency,” according to its website.

Maples spoke with Fox News Digital in an on-camera interview sharing her excitement for the MAHA movement and her hopes for a healthier America under her friend Kennedy.

“I have to support America’s health, our children’s health … we suffered so long with what they’re putting in our food supply without having consent on what we’re getting medically,” said Maples.

Maples added, “It’s the most important thing I think we have for ourselves [and] our children … and I have a little grandbaby coming, so I want to make sure we leave a cleaner world for our children’s children, too.”

Tiffany, 30, is expecting a child with her husband Michael Boulos, President Trump announced in October.

Maples shared that Americans should “read every label” of the food they are consuming.

“Just make sure you stay away from corn syrups, any artificial colors. I’ve been telling people forever. No refined sugars.”

Maples said she believes Americans should rely on their own intuition when it comes to their health.

“Truly, you have an inner sense of what’s good for us, and really trusting that, taking time and just caring enough about yourself.”

She added, “It’s really about maintaining your own health and being your own best doctor.”

Maples also advocated for people growing their own food when possible.

“If you have the chance to grow your own garden, that’s the best. I used to do it growing up. Now I live in a condo and I have little herbs growing.”

The wellness advocate is also a big believer in the power of prayer, sharing, “Be really sure before you put anything in your body and pray over it all.”

To stay fit both physically and mentally, Maples shared that she does handstands and lots of stretching.

“If I have a chance to play a sport during the week, I’ll get out and do that because it keeps my mind very clear and helps my mind be very focused.”

Representatives of the Global Wellness Forum were also seen supporting Kennedy at his confirmation hearing.

“We’re going to be helping support Bobby and Bobby’s initiatives in the government … making sure there’s a way we can bring teams together to support what he’s going to be doing in the government, so we can support in the community,” Maples added.