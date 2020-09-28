Many Iowans plan to wait on taking coronavirus vaccine: poll

Iowans will take a wait-and-see approach to a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new poll.

Forty-five percent of adult Iowans say they will wait until others have taken a vaccine before getting the shot themselves, according to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll. Another 28% plan to be vaccinated as soon as possible and 21% say they won’t take it at all.

Just 6% of Democrats don’t plan to take a vaccine once it becomes available, compared with 28% of Republicans and 20% of independents.

The poll, which surveyed 803 Iowans between Sept. 14 and Sept. 17, had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 points.

Iowans’ opinions regarding a vaccine were mostly in line with a national USA Today Poll published earlier this month.

While skepticism remains about the effectiveness of a vaccine, a speedy discovery may help the U.S., and the rest of the world, fend off a second wave of the virus that many experts said could come as soon as the fall.

Vaccines from AstraZeneca plc, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna Inc., Novavax Inc. and Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SA are currently in Phase 3 trials.

The results from Pfizer and BioNTech’s late-stage trial are expected sometime in October. Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, meanwhile, said the effectiveness of their experimental vaccines may be known in October, but will likely be available a little later.

President Trump in May launched Operation Warp Speed, which aims to produce and deliver 300 million doses of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine by January 2021.

Nearly $10 billion of funding has been deployed through the program to speed up the development, production and distribution of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics.