Man’s panic attack during live news broadcast spotlights anxiety disorder

An Australian meteorologist suffered a panic attack while on-air last week — and quickly tossed his live segment back to his anchor colleague.

“Some of you may know that I occasionally get affected by some panic attacks, and actually, that’s happening right now,” Nate Byrne said during the live ABC News Australia segment.

His colleagues stepped in while Byrne, who had been open about his struggles with panic attacks in the past, recovered from the incident.

“Nate’s colleagues at ABC News Breakfast did a great job of supporting him,” Dr. Reid Wilson, PhD, a psychologist and the director of the Anxiety Disorders Treatment Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, told Fox News Digital.

Byrne’s openness about his condition likely helped the news team react in such a supportive way, Wilson told Fox News Digital.

“That’s one thing to consider if you are having panic attacks — to share your problem with people who are safe (who won’t ridicule you or use it against you) and supportive,” he said in an email.

What is a panic attack?

Panic attacks are part of the body’s sympathetic nervous system’s “flight or fight” response, which motivates a person to remove himself or herself from danger, even if the situation does not appear to be an obvious threat, health care practitioners told Fox News Digital.

“During a panic attack, our heart rate increases, and our body gets ready to either fight or flee,” Dr. Nancy Frye, PhD, a professor and the graduate director of psychology at Long Island University in Brookville, New York, told Fox News Digital.

While a panic attack is scary, it typically is not dangerous, according to the APA.

It can, however, cause anxiety about future attacks.

“They may start giving up more of their life in an attempt to appease the panic,” Wilson said.

“That’s why it’s so important for them to develop self-help skills that will help them face and cope with those provoking situations.”

The American Psychological Association (APA) defines a panic attack as a “sudden surge of overwhelming fear” that is not proportional to the actual situation.

The attack typically passes within minutes, but repeated attacks can continue to recur for hours, the APA noted.

“It’s important to develop self-help skills to help face and cope with those provoking situations.”

The episode may occur in individuals who have suffered a recent traumatic event or a major life stressor, such as death or divorce, experts say.

Attacks can also stem from a genetic predisposition for anxiety disorders or depression.

Symptoms of the condition

A person experiencing a panic attack may suddenly experience a racing heartbeat and trouble breathing.

People may also feel lightheaded, dizzy or nauseous, according to the APA.

Trembling, a “pins and needles” sensation in the fingers and toes, sweating, hot flashes or sudden chills, or a feeling of terror are some of the other listed symptoms experienced by individuals.

“When one is having a panic attack, they might breathe rapidly, a condition called hyperventilation, which can lead to numbness in the fingers and toes from the vasoconstriction that occurs from the imbalance of oxygen and carbon dioxide,” Dr. Fred Davis, associate chair of emergency medicine at Northwell Health on Long Island, New York, told Fox News Digital.

It is important to rule out any underlying medical conditions to be sure it is a panic attack, health experts say.

“These symptoms can mimic other medical conditions like a heart attack, asthma exacerbation, electrolyte abnormalities, thyroid issues or neurological disorders,” Davis noted.

A licensed therapist can diagnose a panic attack and panic disorder.

What to do in the event of a panic attack

If a panic attack occurs, Davis recommends focusing on taking slow, deep breaths.

Most panic attacks will resolve within a few minutes, but if symptoms persist or get worse, it might be necessary to seek medical treatment to rule out other causes, Davis added.

“It’s tempting to say that the way to cope with a panic attack is to calm down — but that is much easier said than done,” Frye told Fox News Digital.

“It can help to acknowledge the worry and anxiety, and remind ourselves that our bodies are trying to help us out.”

“It’s tempting to say that the way to cope with a panic attack is to calm down — but that is much easier said than done.”

Frye recommended focusing on what is going on in the environment and remembering that not everything needs to be solved immediately.

If a person experiences recurrent panic attacks and spends a good portion of time “in constant fear of another attack,” the individual may have a panic disorder, in which case an evaluation and treatment is recommended, according to Mayo Clinic’s website.

Different types of treatments — such as cognitive behavioral therapy and, in some cases, medications — can help a person learn to cope with panic attacks and panic disorders, Davis and Wilson told Fox News Digital.

Preventing panic attacks

Implementing some lifestyle changes can help keep panic attacks at bay, Wilson noted.

Some of these include making efforts to sleep well, significantly reducing or eliminating caffeine, exercising regularly and limiting alcohol intake.

He also recommends learning to manage life stressors in your life by practicing relaxation skills, such as meditation.

If you take medications, it’s a good idea to confirm with your physician that none of them are provoking symptoms of anxiety, Wilson said.

Developing a supportive social network and having a strong sense of purpose can also help.

“Make sure you are using your gifts and talents, and take actions in your life that reflect your values,” Wilson advised.

If you are suffering from recurring panic attacks, experts recommend discussing the episodes with your physician.

