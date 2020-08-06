Man with coronavirus wakes from coma to learn COVID-19 killed his family

A man with coronavirus in Scotland awoke from a three-week coma to learn that his mother and her partner died of the novel virus, according to a report.

“It was just disbelief that it had taken two people who were part of my everyday life,” Scott Miller told the BBC.

The 43-year-old self-employed locksmith lived with his 76-year-old mother, Norma, who had dementia, and her 69-year-old partner, according to the BBC. Miller told the BBC how he learned of the grim news.

“When I came round, I just had a gut feeling that something had happened to mum, and when the nurse told me, it was just disbelief and shock. It was very hard.”

Miller became seriously ill, was hospitalized and diagnosed with novel coronavirus within days of taking his mother to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after she fell. According to the news outlet, she was diagnosed with the virus while being treated at the hospital.

Doctors placed the 43-year-old from Edinburgh in a medically induced coma to help save his life.

“When I was upstairs in ICU fighting for my life, my mum was in a ward downstairs, basically passing away,” he told the news outlet.

“On the Sunday morning we got a call to say Norma had passed away, and we got a call from the consultant to say that Scott was very ill as well. Then Norma’s partner passed away the following Sunday,” his sister-in-law, Sharlene Miller, told the BBC.

Miller developed pneumonia and his condition grew worse. His kidneys also began to fail and he developed blood clots.

“In the week between Norma’s funeral and her partner’s funeral, each day Scott seemed to deteriorate and they were running out of options. We were at the point where we were maybe going to have to make a decision about turning off his life support,” Sharlene said, per the BBC.

The same staff that helped Miller also were with his mother during her last days.

“The staff in the hospital were absolutely amazing,” Miller said. “Two or three of the nurses who treated me were with my mum when she passed away. Every part of the NHS was amazing.”

Miller warns people to be vigilant against the virus and not be complacent.

“People need to understand it’s a real killer, I don’t think people are really taking it seriously,” he said.