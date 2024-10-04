Man paralyzed in diving mishap has medical miracle a year after AI-powered brain implant

A New York man who was left paralyzed after a diving accident is starting to regain movement a year after receiving an artificial intelligence-powered implant in his brain.

A year ago, Keith Thomas, 46, was only able to move his arms an inch. Today, after the groundbreaking procedure, he is able to extend his arm, grasp a cup and take a drink using only his thoughts and stimulation.

He has also regained more sensation in his wrist and arm, allowing him to feel the fur of his family’s dog.

In 2020, Thomas was living on Long Island and working as a trader on Wall Street when he experienced a diving accident that left him paralyzed from the chest down.

“I dove into a swimming pool at a friend’s house between the shallow and deep end,” he told Fox News Digital. “I hit the bottom and broke my neck. I blacked out, and I couldn’t move.”

Thomas recalls getting loaded into a helicopter that took him to the hospital for the start of his long recovery.

“It was during COVID, so it was extremely difficult and isolating.”

A ‘groundbreaking’ procedure

A year ago, Thomas could only move his arms an inch. But in 2023, he underwent a grueling 15-hour surgery, during which the first AI-powered double neural bypass implant was placed in his brain at Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research at Northwell Health in New York.

“This groundbreaking clinical trial marks the first time the brain, body and spinal cord have been electronically linked in a paralyzed human to restore lasting movement and sensation,” Chad Bouton, the study’s principal investigator and professor in the Institute of Bioelectronic Medicine at The Feinstein Institutes, told Fox News Digital.

The surgical team, led by neurosurgeon Dr. Ashesh Mehta at Northwell Health, implanted five microchips in Thomas’ brain — two in the region responsible for movement and three that control the sensation of touch.

“These microchips connect to two ports implanted in his skull, which are linked to a powerful computer running custom AI that we developed to read Keith’s brainwaves and determine when he wants to move his hand,” Bouton said.

Based on thoughts, the device – called a “double neural bypass” – reroutes signals around his injury between his brain and body, the doctor detailed.

“The double neural bypass technology also stimulates his muscles, brain and spinal cord, all based on his brain patterns, and promotes lasting recovery of movement and sensation.”

“Keith’s brain, body and spinal cord are re-learning how to work together once again.”

The surgery required Thomas to be awake at one point to ensure the precise placement of the microchips in his brain.

“It was a little fuzzy, but I remember hearing someone ask me if I felt something, and I felt a tingle in certain part of my hand,” Thomas recalled.

Three major milestones

After the surgery, he’s regularly returned to the lab at Feinstein Institutes, where the team is monitoring his progress and conducting a clinical trial of the results.

“Once I was out of surgery and saw the improvements during lab sessions, it was incredible,” he said. “I was speechless.”

Thomas has reached three major milestones, exceeding the team’s expectations.

“First, only a few months after surgery, Keith felt the touch of his sister’s hand for the first time in three years since his accident,” Bouton said. “There was not a dry eye in the lab at that moment.”

Second, Thomas doubled his arm strength over the course of the study, which is not usually possible three years after a major spinal cord injury, the doctor said.

“Lastly, with his regained arm strength and sensation, Keith was recently able to feel and lift a cup of tea to his mouth, and take a drink, without any help and using his thoughts alone,” Bouton shared.

“This was an amazing moment and what we’ve been working for during these past few years.”

Thomas has also regained sensation in areas that are below his injury level, such as his wrist, even outside the lab.

“This suggests that Keith’s brain, body and spinal cord are re-learning how to work together once again, and some connections are being strengthened,” Bouton said.

Thomas described his own progress as “mind-boggling.”

“Every day, I feel like we are accomplishing more and more.”

Looking ahead

The goal is for Thomas to continue to gain more movement and sensation outside the lab, and he hopes to one day drive his own motorized wheelchair without assistance.

Added Thomas, “I want to continue making progress to live a more independent life – and if I can inspire others to sign up for a clinical trial or help someone else through this trial, that’s all I want.”

Bouton said he and the team are “optimistic” that Thomas will continue to improve over time as he uses the double neural bypass technology.

“We are continuing to monitor his progress in terms of sensation and movement recovery,” he said. “Our team has also received approval to expand our clinical trial, and we are actively seeking new participants.”

Bouton said he believes that AI has significant potential to improve outcomes for paralyzed patients.

“AI is already changing how medicine is being practiced today, but we believe our work in combining AI with brain-computer interface technology will revolutionize the treatment of paralysis and many other conditions in the future,” he said.

“Our goal is to one day utilize this technology to empower individuals with paralysis to regain more function and live more independent lives.”