Man back from China tested for coronavirus at Texas hospital after experiencing flu-like symptoms

At least one person at a hospital in southeastern Texas is being tested for the novel coronavirus that has killed some 563 people and has sickened more than 28,000 people worldwide.

Officials with Beaumont Public Health confirmed the potential case to Fox News on Thursday.

“There is currently a patient under investigation for the 2019-nCoV (coronavirus) in Beaumont. The Beaumont Public Health Department is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Texas Department of State Health Services, along with other partners in monitoring this developing situation,” Beaumont Public Health officials said in a statement.

“Detailed testing per CDC guidelines has been initiated and has been expedited for confirmation. As more information becomes available, we will keep the public updated. Currently, there is no risk to the community.”

The patient, who was not identified, recently returned from a trip to China and went to the hospital on Tuesday night after experiencing “flu-like symptoms,” local news station 12 News reported. Symptoms of coronavirus can mimic those of the flu; signs of the novel virus have been reported to include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The man is currently in isolation at the hospital while officials await his test results, according to 12 News.

The news comes after Wisconsin officials on Wednesday announced the first confirmed case of the new coronavirus in the state. The case marks the 12th in the U.S. In addition to the Wisconsin case, there are six confirmed cases in California, one in Arizona, one in Washington state, one in Massachusetts and two in Illinois.

No deaths have been reported in the U.S., and 99 percent of cases still remain in China.