Maine reports first coronavirus-related death

Maine health announced the state’s first death related to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Maine Gov. Janet Mills on Friday said the fatality was a man in his 80s from Cumberland County. He had previously tested positive for the virus, according to a news release. No other details were provided.

“This is a sad day for the State of Maine. I know I join countless people in extending my condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time,” said Gov. Mills, in a statement. “Our state is a family. And while we mourn the loss of a member of our Maine family today, I find strength and solace in knowing that we will support one another and that, together, we will get through this.”

There have been some 155 confirmed cases of the virus in the state, according to the Maine CDC, while some 3,394 people there have tested negative for COVID-19.

As of Friday, the virus has infected more than 542,788 people across 175 countries and territories, resulting in over 21,571 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying over 85,996 illnesses and at least 1,300 deaths.