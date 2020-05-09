Maine meat processing plant reopens after coronavirus outbreak

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Portland meat processing plant will resume business after a nearly weeklong shutdown over a coronavirus outbreak.

New cases continued to surface at the city’s Tyson Foods this week, with most recent reports counting at least 51 positive cases. All 400 employees and 30 contractors have been tested. The workforce mostly consists of immigrants, according to WMTW News 8.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director, said a team of epidemiologists are touching base with each positive case to undertake contact tracing.

Tyson paid its workers while the plant was idle, WMTW News 8 reported.