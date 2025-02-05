MAHA moms call for ‘rigorous transparency’ into health concerns

Mothers are increasingly speaking up today about the health and well-being of their families — and many are jumping aboard the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiative.

Moms across the nation are now vocal about the artificial ingredients found in foods, about the importance of preventative steps for chronic illness and about other key health concerns. (See the video at the top of the article.)

Ginny Yurich, host of the parenting podcast “1000 Hours Outside,” drove from Pinckney, Michigan, to Washington, D.C., to join fellow MAHA moms in rallying behind Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on Jan. 29.

“We have just noticed a precipitous decline in health among children, including allergies [and] sensory processing disorder,” Yurich, a mother of five, told Fox News Digital.

Ana-Maria Temple, a pediatrician in Charlotte, North Carolina, who specializes in holistic eczema treatments, told Fox News Digital that she supports MAHA’s efforts to educate parents on “how to raise healthy children in this unhealthy world.”

“All three of [my children] were super sick in 2007 [and] on many chronic medications,” Temple said.

“I was told that they’re just going to need to be on chronic medications forever, and that’s going to keep their diseases at bay.”

Refusing to accept that answer, Temple altered her family’s diet and lifestyle, seeking a more natural alternative.

“All our kids came off medications. And because my children’s lives changed, my health [changed]. I also started preaching different stuff in the clinic to my patients,” the pediatrician added.

Hilda Labrada Gore, a holistic healer in Washington, D.C., who hosts the “Wise Traditions” podcast, told Fox News Digital, “The Make America Healthy Again movement is an answer to my prayers.”

“We need to help the next generation. We need to end chronic disease,” said the mother of four.

The MAHA movement is about Americans taking health back into their own hands, according to Gore.

“I believe this is what Kennedy is about. He’s like, ‘Let’s give people options … They can have pharmaceutical drugs or vaccines if they want them, but they can also choose other alternatives.”

Gore added, “I love his whole philosophy of transparency when he comes into office as the head of HHS. He’s going to have rigorous transparency. That’s going to be a gift to all parents and the next generation.”

Zen Honeycutt, founding executive director of Moms Across America, told Fox News Digital that her organization’s mission is to “educate and empower mothers and others with actions and solutions to create healthy communities.”

North Carolina-based Honeycutt said the MAHA movement has gained a lot of momentum; people are now paying attention to what mothers are saying in the media and on social media as well.

“Kennedy is going to make sure that there are actual safety protocols put into place before these ingredients are allowed in our food supply or at least labeled,” she said.

“He’s calling for transparency.”

Whether Kennedy is confirmed or not, the MAHA movement is “unstoppable,” Honeycutt said.

“I feel very positive about the future for making America healthy again,” she added.

Denise Aguilar of San Joaquin County, California, a mom of three, told Fox News Digital that she is “looking forward to many different pieces of MAHA.”

She added, “As a mother of a child in public school, it’s very important we address what foods our children are being given and address the ingredients that other countries have banned, so we can take steps in healing our children from the chronic health conditions they face from many different factors.”

Aguilar is co-founder of Freedom Angels, an organization that promotes parental rights for health, with a focus on vaccine mandates in schools.

“[I am] most excited to lift the 1986 Act to make vaccine manufacturers liable, to implement a gold standard of testing for vaccines, and to address the issues we face with our food and water,” she said.

“Moms started the medical freedom movement, they sustain it, and it will endure because of them.”

Dyan Hes, a New York-based pediatrician and Highline Modern Medicine’s medical director, told Fox News Digital, “People forget about the high childhood mortality before vaccines.”

“I understand that the COVID vaccine has made people skeptical of a vaccine mandate, but I can also say that in my 25 years of practice, I am confident that vaccines have protected my patients, as they have protected my own children,” she added.

Tara Thorton, a mother from Lake Tahoe, California, co-founded Freedom Angels with Aguilar.

“Moms started the medical freedom movement, they sustain it, and it will endure because of them,” Thornton told Fox News Digital.

“We are poisoning our kids and everyone else with toxins in our food, water, air and pharmaceuticals, and it’s critical that we get them out.”

Fox News Digital’s Sydney Borchers contributed reporting.