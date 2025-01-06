Louisiana reports first bird flu-related human death in US

A patient in Louisiana who had been hospitalized with the first human case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), has died, health officials announced on Monday.

The death was reported by the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH). The patient, who was not identified, was over 65 and was reported to have underlying medical conditions, the agency said.

“The patient contracted H5N1 after exposure to a combination of a non-commercial backyard flock and wild birds,” stated a press release from the LDH.

“The Department expresses its deepest condolences to the patient’s family and friends as they mourn the loss of their loved one. Due to patient confidentiality and respect for the family, this will be the final update about the patient.”

Patient had mutated form of virus

The Louisiana patient was found to have a mutated version of the virus, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced last week.

The fact that the virus mutated within the patient suggests that it could potentially spread from human to human.

The CDC analyzed samples of the H5N1 virus that were collected from the patient, comparing its genomic sequences to those of infected dairy cows, wild birds, poultry and other animals, the agency stated.

“The analysis identified low frequency mutations in the hemagglutinin gene of a sample sequenced from the patient, which were not found in virus sequences from poultry samples collected on the patient’s property, suggesting the changes emerged in the patient after infection,” the CDC said.

“While these low frequency changes are rare in humans, they have been reported in previous cases of A(H5N1) in other countries and most often during severe disease .”

Based on the discovery of these genetic changes in the virus, health officials recommend performing “ongoing genomic surveillance” in people and animals, taking steps to contain bird flu outbreaks among dairy cattle and poultry, and taking steps to prevent transmission when exposed to infected animals or environments.

Risk remains low, officials say

Both the CDC and the LDH maintain that risk to the general public remains low.

Officials do recommend, however, that those who come in contact with birds, poultry or cows are at higher risk of contracting the virus.

As of Friday, there were 66 confirmed human cases of bird flu, including the Louisiana case, according to the CDC. Of those, 37 were in California alone, 11 in Washington and 10 in Colorado.

Around 40 of the cases were related to exposure to cattle herds.

Avian influenza is a highly contagious virus that can spread through contact with infected animals, by equipment, and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

