Los Angeles County mandates take effect for indoor bars, nightclubs; other rules coming in November

A Los Angeles County health order requiring proof of coronavirus vaccination or a negative test took effect late Thursday for patrons of indoor bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs and lounges.

Customers and employees must be at least partially vaccinated and will be required to have their second dose by Nov. 4, according to FOX 11 of Los Angeles.

“So for those that are frequenting those establishments, and you’re not yet vaccinated, you need to get started now so that you will have your second dose in time to meet that Nov. 4 deadline,” Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said this week, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The order doesn’t apply to indoor restaurants or outdoor spaces, although attendees of outdoor events with more than 10,000 people, including sporting events, theme parks and concerts, must also show proof of vaccination or negative test.

“Vaccinating more Angelenos is our only way out of this pandemic, and we must do everything in our power to keep pushing those numbers up,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement. “These new rules will encourage more people to get the shot, and make businesses safer for workers and customers — so that we can save more lives, better protect the vulnerable, and make our communities even safer as we fight this pandemic.”

A city order taking effect in November will require anyone entering an indoor restaurant, gym, shopping center, entertainment venue or personal care establishment to be fully vaccinated, according to FOX 11.

The order was passed by the City Council and approved by Garcetti this week, the Times reported. It is one of the strictest vaccine mandates in the country, according to FOX 11.

Cities like New York City and San Francisco also have strict vaccine orders.

Los Angeles Councilmembers Joe Buscaino and John Lee opposed the measure. Lee called it “”punitive toward businesses,” which could face fines for violating the rules.

“Helping organizations and businesses comply with targeted vaccination requirements over the next few months is a focus for Public Health,” Ferrer said, according to FOX 11. “We are grateful for our partnerships with businesses and cities to promote safety for workers and residents. We do need to work together to improve vaccination coverage until we reach a vaccination level so high that the virus, or a new variant of the virus, would have trouble gaining traction. The millions of individuals who remain unvaccinated unfortunately represent opportunities for viral transmission and mutation.”

By the end of September, 78% of Los Angelenos age 12 and up had at least one dose of the vaccine, FOX 11 reported.

Health officials said the county has reported 14 deaths a day from the virus, on average, even though deaths and hospitalization figures have plunged by some 50% since late August.

